From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

A contender in the primary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) held in Awka, Anambra State, on Wednesday, Okwudili Ezenwankwo, has rejected the outcome of the election, which gave victory to the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Chukwuma Soludo.

Ezenwankwo, who represents Orumba North/Orumba South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, said the primary was marred by irregularities and intimidation.

“I reject the primary result of Wednesday, June 23, 2021, because, it was marred by irregularities and intimidation of the highest order.

“One, before the primary, APGA chairmen in all the wards in the state held ward congresses to elect party delegates for the election. Though not monitored by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yet, the congresses produced delegates, and I have the comprehensive list of them.

“To my greatest surprise and disappointment, during the primary proper, I found out that none of the names in the delegates’ list was among those that cast votes.

“That is to say when people like us were busy toiling and selling our manifesto to the supposed delegates, some government machineries were busy in their hotel rooms writing list of names that would cast votes for their choice aspirant.”

Meanwhile, Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Political Matters, Ifeatu Obiokoye, has called on those that contested alongside Soludo in the primary to accept the outcome in good faith for the survival of the party.

In a telephone chat with Daily Sun, Obiokoye insisted it is only a united APGA that can get victory against other political parties in the governorship election.