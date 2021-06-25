From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) is also holding its primary polls today in Awka, the state capital., ahead of the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

For the APC, many delegates would be participating in the primary poll. A chieftain of the party, Arinze Igboeli, told Saturday Sun that the primary poll would be holding across the 326 wards in the state.

About 14 aspirants would be slogging it out for the governorship ticket. They are: Andy Uba, Chidozie Nwankwo, George Moghalu, Paul Orajiaka, Col. Geoffrey Onyejegbu rtd, Azuka Okwuosa, and Amobi Nwokafor.

Others are: Maxwell Okoye, Ikeobasi Mokelu, Igwebuike Ifeanyi, Godwin Okonkwo, Ben Etiaba, Onunkwo Johnbosco, and Edozie Madu.

Although these aspirants are eminently qualified to lead their party and its supporters to the governorship poll, a few of them seem to be better positioned to win the party primary.

Andy Uba

Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba, better known as Andy Uba, was a two-time Senator for Anambra South Senatorial District. He won the 2011 and 2015 elections respectively.

Before then, he tasted the state seat of power for about for about two weeks and three days. Senator Andy Uba was removed from office by a judgement of the Supreme Court.in 2007 on June 14, 2007. He had been pronounced the winner of the April 14, 2007 governorship election.

He was sacked by the court after Mr Peter Obi approached the judiciary to demand that he should be allowed to finish his remaining three years since the court had only accepted that he won the 2003 poll in 2006.

In February, 2010, Uba contested on the platform of the Labour Party (LP) after the party reportedly invited him to run on its platform. In that governorship election, Uba came third.

In 2011, the now ex-lawmaker returned to his former party, the PDP and was nominated as the party’s candidate for Anambra South Senatorial Zone in that year’s election.

He defeated the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chukwumaeze Nzeribe and the incumbent senator, Ikechukwu Obiora, who was of the Accord Party. Uba also won the same election in 2015.

Ever since the court nullified his election as governor in 2007, the former presidential aide has not rested his desire to occupy Agu Awka.

A grassroots politician, the direct primary method adopted by the APC places Andy Uba in good stead to win the primary poll. And considering that he is said to be very close to the powers that be in the party, Uba seems to have everything working for him.

Chidozie Nwankwo

Chairman of WichTech Group, Chidozie Nwankwo, is one of the fresh faces in the governorship race even within the APC fold. Although new, Nwankwo popularly known as Overdoze seems to have the financial power to execute the election if he becomes the candidate.

A successful businessman who controls business concerns in many countries, Overdoze is seen among the APC family as a man with fresh ideas who would lead the party to victory in November 6 if given the ticket.

But the ticket would not possibly be given to any of the aspirants as they would all fight for it at the poll.

Unfortunately, Nwankwo doesn’t seem to be at home with grassroots politics and as such may not make impressive showing at the primary poll. It would have been easier for him if the delegates would be coming from Anambra markets, especially Onitsha Main Market where he’s said to be very popular.

George Moghalu

The current Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu, is a known figure in Anambra politics especially among the APC members.

A fine gentleman with good knowledge of grassroots politics, Moghalu is another aspirant to look out for in today’s primary poll. He has been in the APC for a long time and his closeness to the power brokers in Abuja might turn out an advantage for him.

Azuka Okwuosa

The former Chairman of Nnewi Local Government Area, Azuka Okwuosa, is rated highly by those who know him very well. He served as chairman in the local government now known as Nnewi North and Ekwusigo from 1994 to 1996.

He later served Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju as Commissioner for Works and Transport from 1999 to 2001. From 2002 to 2010, he was secretary-general to the South East Development Initiative.

Okwuosa also contested for the Anambra South Senatorial District election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as a candidate but lost.

Given his vast knowledge in grassroots politics, Okwuosa may spring up surprises at the primary poll. And all things being equal, he might walk home with the governorship ticket of the APC.

