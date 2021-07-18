From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Factional chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Edozie Njoku, has assured members that the party will retain its seat at Agu Awka Government House despite the internal crisis currently rocking the party.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja while reacting to the list of candidates released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last week, Chief Njoku expressed joy that the Commission has formally recognised him as the party’s National Chairman even though it claimed that he was suspended.

“We observed that someone’s name was released as the candidate of APGA for the Anambra governorship poll. I want to tell members of APGA to remain calm because there is no need to raise any alarm.

“Slowly and gradually the truth is beginning to come out. INEC for the first time has recognised me as the National chairman of APGA but they claimed that I have been suspended because of a Court Order. I have nothing against INEC to say that I am suspended and another person claiming to be my deputy bringing a candidate.

“Nobody should pity me because we have been in this battle since 2019 and have weathered greater storms let alone this one which is only a storm in a teacup. I want to say that the law will also take care of this too.

“I want to tell all my supporters, members at wards, local government and the state to calm down. Let me disassociate myself from one Jude Okeke claiming anything. I have never met him. He has not only insulted APGA but the entire country.

“Forget about the internal crisis going on, I want to assure every member of the party that APGA will win Anambra state. I don’t need to announce it again because I have been saying that we are going to come together. I have said that Victor Oye is my last national chairman and I have no problem reconciling with him,” he said.

On the assurances to Ndi Anambra over the list INEC released, he said: “My major assurance is that Anambra is an APGA state and the only threat I know is PDP, they can only try their best but Anambra is truly an APGA state.

“The basic primary issue is that APGA must win Anambra state. We must put everything aside and ensure that we win Anambra state. APGA must win to douse tension in Anambra. We cannot allow security in Anambra to degenerate in the manner we saw in Imo state.

“All hands must be on deck not to allow the lawlessness that happened in Imo to occur in Anambra. The state must be systematically and gradually guided to ensure that peace continues to pervade in the state. APGA must win Anambra state,” he reassured.

