From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Governor of Imo State and chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Committee for Anambra governorship election, Hope Uzodimma, has assured the national leadership and Anambra stakeholders that the party will emerge victorious in the November 6 poll.

Speaking during the inauguration of the committee at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, he disclosed that the party will sign a contract with NdiAnambra, adding that God’s willing, they shall deliver.

Earlier, the National Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, urged Anambra indigenes to key into the opportunity to belong to the national party.

According to Governor Uzodimma; “First is to thank the party for being trusted with this assignment to go and deliver our party in Anambra. I want to on behalf of members of the committee and the leadership of our party that we will work hard to justify the confidence reposed on us today.

“The party has charged us to go and work. And I looked at the list of the membership of this committee, men of integrity and caliber. The party took time to select us whom they have appointed. “I want to invite all of us who are committee members of our party who in their view think that one way or the other they can clear to make our job easy to please find peace with our council. “My message is that we are taking the good product of our candidate to Anambra state to win it. We will speak to the people of Anambra state. We will sign a contract with them. And I am sure God’s willing, we shall deliver. “All I asked of us is to work hard so that this opportunity presented by the gubernatorial election in Anambra state to completely integrate the people of South East into the national polity will be realised. “We are going there committed. We are going there willing. I have seen a new determination even among our brothers and sisters in Anambra state. And the Almighty God will help us to realise our noble dream. Mr chairman we shall not disappoint you,” the Imo Governor assured. Speaking on the sideline after the event, he said: “I think the most important thing here is that we have been carefully selected to go and talk to the people of Anambara State to market our candidate, make promises, tell them the programmes the party has for them and preach to them to understand the need of been a member of a national ruling party.