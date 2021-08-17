From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The Governor of Imo State and chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Committee for Anambra governorship election, Hope Uzodimma, has assured the national leadership and Anambra stakeholders that the party will emerge victorious in the November 6 poll.
Speaking during the inauguration of the committee at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, he disclosed that the party will sign a contract with NdiAnambra, adding that God’s willing, they shall deliver.
Earlier, the National Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, urged Anambra indigenes to key into the opportunity to belong to the national party.
According to Governor Uzodimma; “First is to thank the party for being trusted with this assignment to go and deliver our party in Anambra. I want to on behalf of members of the committee and the leadership of our party that we will work hard to justify the confidence reposed on us today.
“The party has charged us to go and work. And I looked at the list of the membership of this committee, men of integrity and caliber. The party took time to select us whom they have appointed.
“I want to invite all of us who are committee members of our party who in their view think that one way or the other they can clear to make our job easy to please find peace with our council.
“My message is that we are taking the good product of our candidate to Anambra state to win it. We will speak to the people of Anambra state. We will sign a contract with them. And I am sure God’s willing, we shall deliver.
“All I asked of us is to work hard so that this opportunity presented by the gubernatorial election in Anambra state to completely integrate the people of South East into the national polity will be realised.
“We are going there committed. We are going there willing. I have seen a new determination even among our brothers and sisters in Anambra state. And the Almighty God will help us to realise our noble dream. Mr chairman we shall not disappoint you,” the Imo Governor assured.
Speaking on the sideline after the event, he said: “I think the most important thing here is that we have been carefully selected to go and talk to the people of Anambara State to market our candidate, make promises, tell them the programmes the party has for them and preach to them to understand the need of been a member of a national ruling party.
“We will tell them the advantages inherent in such opportunity and convince our people in Anambara State to vote massively for APC,” he said.
On what is giving him confidence that APC will win, he said: “If you look at Nigeria today, you will know that the party to beat is APC because APC has been able to demonstrate amidst global crisis; economic and political crisis that we have the capacity to secure the future of the country.
“They have done by coming out strongly to combat the hostility occasioned by the Boko Haram activities, the issue of banditry, issue of food insecurity, social interventions. This government has done a lot and that is the party to beat. Look around, is there any political party remaining? The only party that is healthy, united today in Nigeria is APC. So, why will you not join a ruling party to be part of the Nigerian projects?” Governor Uzodimma quipped.
On his part, Governor Buni had charged the committee to capture Anambra for the APC, urging them to remain resolute, committed and law abiding throughout the assignment and beyond.
“My presence to inaugurate the National campaign committee for the Anambra state governorship election underscores the importance the party attaches to this very important committee and the task before you.
“The members of the committee were carefully selected owing to your individual capacities and the believe that you will collectively as a committee deliver the state to the party.
“You are enjoined to work as a team and to carry everyone on board. You are also advised to reconcile seeming differences within members of the party which might have arise following the governorship primary, for us to confront the election with a united front.
“I have no doubt this powerful committee under the chairmanship of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, will do us proud and capture Anambra state to APC.
“I am glad to say with sense of satisfaction the growing fortunes of the party in Anambra state and the South East geopolitical zone in general has increased our hope for victory. This will no doubt increase our chance of winning the election with landslide victory.
“May l call on the committee to concentrate on issues that will add value to the success of the party and avoid issues that may distract us from the path of victory. We should remain resolute, committed and law abiding throughout the assignment and beyond.
“I also wish to call on the officials, party stakeholders and our loyal party members to support the committee in achieving its set target of delivering Anambra state to APC.
“To the people of Anambra state, this is an opportunity to belong to the national party, we should all support the committee for a successful assignment for a brighter future and for the good of Anambra state,” he charged
