A group, Independent Leaders Forum (ILF) has commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) committee led by Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Haruna Manu, for successfully conducted congresses in 326 wards, towards the Anambra State governorship primary scheduled for June 26.

It threatened to commence legal action if the authentic results of the ward congresses are not released.

In a statement by OCN Okafor, president, ILF

said the committee members were thorough and resisted pressures by some LGA team leaders to change the results of the Ward Congress elections.

“We also say thank you, for accepting that elections did not hold in Anaocha, Dunukofia and parts of Njikoka Local Government Areas, and promising to recommend a fresh congress in the affected Local Government Areas,” the group said.

ILF suggested to the committee the collation and acceptance of “only results that emanated from Wards in the 19 LGAs, where congresses held with the results signed by the Chairman of the panel and certified by INEC officials, with exception of Anaocha LGA and Dunukofia LGA were Congress could not hold.”

The group pleaded with the committee leader to communicate a new date for Congress in Dunukofia LGA, wherein thugs disrupted distrbution and diverted electoral materials to Kings Suite Hotel, Ukpo in Dunukofia LGA and

Anaocha LGA wherein a team leader of the LGA disappeared with election result sheets for the entire 19 wards.

“As we have commended and praised your Committee for a job-welldone, believing that you would positively complete the entire process, be assured that we shall commence a legal action if the outcome and wishes of the PDP members/results at the wards, are in anyway tampered with,” the group warned.

Ot stated that if pushed to commence legal action it would “truncate the success of PDP in the November 6, 2021 governorship election.”