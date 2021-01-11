A pressure group, South East Concern Group (SECG), has called on the people of Anambra State to vote massively for Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah in the forthcoming governorship election, saying he would take the state to greater heights.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, SECG National Coordinator, Mazi Paul Eze, said Senator Ubah has all it takes to bring about development.

“It is indeed politically wise to invest in a leader whose attributes are well known, a man who understands and embodies the core values and aspiration of his people.”

He said the group’s support was premised on the outcome of an in-depth survey conducted by the group recently on the capability, capacity and popularity, amongst others, of the long lists of those seeking to contest in the forthcoming 2021 governorship election in the state.

“We when we looked at the long list of aspirants seeking for the governorship seat in Anambra State, our group immediately embarked on an in-depth study and research to ascertain the capability, capacity, popularity and antecedents, amongst other parameters, of these candidates. Interestingly, after a long and exhaustive search, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah came tops above other candidates, hence the decision of our group to strongly and sincerely endorse, support and campaign for his overwhelming victory at the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State,” he said.

The leader of SECG said given the passion and vision the senator has for the people, he was confident he would bring visible and people-oriented socio-economic and infrastructure development across all parts of the state, including fixing the gargantuan of problems facing the society. Eze disclosed that there would be a public presentation of a book in honour of Senator Ubah.

“In partnership with Civic Research Publishers International, our organisation will be unveiling, ‘Let us reshape the future’, a book in honour of Senator Ubah.”

The group’s Project Director, Chudi Nweke, said the book was a gesture to encourage creative, innovative and people-oriented leadership aimed at uplifting the standard of living of the citizenry, as well as boosting socio-economic and infrastructure development across the state.

“The book is a measure of our modest and devoted support in his bid to become the executive governor of Anambra State come 2021.”

He counseled the people of Anambra that the yardstick for the choice of the governor of the state should be based on practical and physical antecedents of the candidate, and not theories.

“The choice must be the one who has the magic wand, capacity and capability to make things work. Distinguished Senator Ifeanyi Ubah is a business icon, sports enthusiast and promoter, as well as renowned philanthropist, who is roundly positioned to take Anambra State, and its teeming citizenry to greater heights.”