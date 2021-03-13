Ahead of the November 6, 2021 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have urged the national leadership of the party to resist the temptation of anointing any candidate.

This, they said, is among the listed conditions precedent to winning the poll by the party.

The group, APC Patriots, Anambra chapter, which consists of the party’s immediate past deputy governorship candidate, former House of Representatives members, party officials and business executives who are members of the party, contended that a credible, rancour-free primaries was a sine qua non for an APC victory in the governorship election proper.

Some members of the group include former House of Representatives members, Honourable Chukwuemeke Nwogbo and Chizor Obidigwe, APC South-East zonal youth leader, Olisa Onyeka, communications specialist, Ike Chidolue, business tycoon, Chidi Ogbaji and Mike Mbanefo, a lawyer, amongst others.

In a press statement jointly signed by the coordinator of the group, Dozie Ikedife, and spokesman, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, the APC Patriots warned that, contrary to the insinuations been bandied around, the mode of primaries to be adopted must be jointly agreed upon by stakeholders and the aspirants.

“As a people desirous of bringing our dear state, Anambra, into national focus – after about 15 years of being on the fringes of regional politics – we urge the APC family, from the zone to the national, not to pander to filial affiliations that might truncate the genuine quest of our people to produce an APC administration in Anambra,” the statement said.

According to the group, to do otherwise would further alienate dedicated party men and women, who eagerly look forward to the November 6, 2021 election as the crowning glory of their long years of dedication.