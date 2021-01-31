As aspirants in different political parties jostle to take over Anambra State Government House, a group, the Academic Frontier Initiative (AFI), has warned religious leaders against playing partisan politics during the November 6 gubernatorial election.

The group regretted that some religious leaders meddle into politics, saying that it is a misnomer and political interference. They decried how some church leaders would persuade members to vote a particular candidate because of their selfish interest.

The AFI National Coordinator, Dr Chinedu Onyeizugbe, who made this call in an interview with newsmen in Awka yesterday described the role of religious leaders as sacrosanct in society, positing that the spiritual fathers should limit their participation to encouraging their members to vote according to their consciences.

“You cannot underestimate the important role religious leaders play, especially in shaping thoughts. It’s actually difficult to separate politics and religion, but we can separate politics and partisan politics.

“It is sad that some of these church leaders play biased role when election is around the corner. It’s disappointing and must not be encouraged. I have seen cases where religious leaders endorsed candidates, thereby influencing the voting pattern of their congregations,” he said.

Onyeizugbe, who is an Associate Professor in the Department of Business Administration, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, also lamented the decay of infrastructure in Anambra, while remarking that the state needs eminently qualified person with demonstrable leadership records to salvage the state from total collapse.

No fewer than 15 aspirants from the various political parties have expressed their interest to contest the Anambra governorship poll slated for November 6.