Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

A group, Anambra Citizens for Good Governance (ACGG), has called on Obiora Okonkwo to present himself for the governorship in the state 2021 election.

ACGG said Anambra needs men with capacity to bring total development and revolution of industries in the state and considers Okonkwo fit and qualified for the governorship.

Making the call yesterday at a press briefing, ACGG Convener, Kingsley Okah, said the group whose interest is in good governance, wants for Anambra in 2021 men with ability to provide services, and those who will use the common wealth to provide services in the interest of the people.

“We appreciate Okonkwo for all he has done during this COVID-19 and we urge him to consider yielding to our call in 2021.

“We wouldn’t have had need to be talking about a new renaissance if all things were equal, but because of the fact that the situation in the state today is unsavoury, unpalatable and quite condemnable from the view point of humanity, we are desiring a change that will bring forth total development and total revolution of industries that are going into coma under this regime, that is why we are talking about professionals,” he said.