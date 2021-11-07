By Enyeribe Ejiogu, Magnus Eze, Paulinus Aidoghie, David Onwuchekwa, Obinna Odogwu, Aloysius Attah, Jeff Amechi Agbodo

The Anambra state governorship election held yesterday was marred by a combination of mass failure of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) several polling units across the state. In some areas, electoral materials arrived late even as there was low voter turnout.

Though the election was relatively peaceful across the state, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said that there were incidents of ballot box snatching in Oba and Onitsha areas.

According to the electoral umpire, some of the transport companies hired for the deployment of electoral materials reneged after having been paid upfront just as some ad hoc staff did not show up probably out of fear.

In a report, Chairman, Board of Trustees of the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Mr Emeka Umeagbalasi, said that the BVAS failed in 326 wards and 5,720 polling centres across the three senatorial centres of the state.

Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State and Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige had a personal and unpleasant experience of the BVAS malfunction as he was not able to cast his vote at the Polling Unit 010, Nkwo-Ide, Alor Ward One, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State due to inability of the BVAS machine could not verify his electoral identity.

The Minister had stayed about two hours undergoing accreditation but the process failed after about 70 attempts. He expressed his desire to vote but regretted that the system failed. He put the failure rate of accreditation machines in his area at over 30 per cent.

Leaving the polling centre to his country home at about 2:35pm, Ngige asked that he should be alerted if the machine started working. He appealed to INEC to extend the voting period to 5pm to enable teeming voters cast their vote.

The minister also advised INEC to always test run their equipment at least a week before election to ensure they are functional. Several voters at the polling units there could not be accredited to vote.

Meanwhile, the Bishop Diocese on the Niger, Rt Rev. Owen Nwokolo, expressed happiness over the peaceful and orderly electoral process witnessed in Onitsha.

Rt Rev. Nwokolo bared his mind after casting his vote at All Saints Primary School Ward I, Onitsha North Local Government Area, Anambra State.

The bishop who voted alongside his wife commended the adequate security arrangements put in place to ensure the safety of voters and staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He lauded INEC for introducing a new system of accreditation and voting, and said that the system made for fast voting and did not waste voter’s time at the polling units.

There was, however, apathy as many eligible voters were still afraid to come out to exercise their franchise because of the high presence of security men who thoroughly searched people walking to the polling boots to cast their votes, including journalists.

At Christ the Kings College, CKC, Onitsha Ward 1, there were four polling units but out of the four, one of the polling units identified as O19 was not functioning as INEC officials and voting materials were yet to arrive at the time of the report. Voters complained bitterly about the development.

Our correspondent who monitored the election observed that at ward 14, polling units 001, 002, 003, 004 and 011 at general post office, Iboku street, Obanye street Onitsha, INEC officials voters did not turn out to vote at about 11am.

There was low turnout of voters at most polling units in Onitsha as INEC presiding officers waited for voters to come out for accreditation and voting.

At polling units in Onitsha ward 1 voting commenced earlier at about 9am as voters were turned out to cast their votes.

At Inland town ward 5, polling unit 009 Living Christ Church, Owelebo all the voters peacefully voted.

The Youth Leader, Young Progressive Party (YPP), Anambra North senatorial zone Chubby Egbuche expressed happiness over the large turnout of voters at the polling unit.

“I’m happy over the turn out in polling unit and peaceful conduct of the election. I want to commend INEC for their zeal and seriousness in discharging their duties” he said.

CDD decries vote buying

Also displeased with the conduct of the Anambra State governorship election, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), decried vote buying witnessed during the electoral process.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, CDD Director of Research, Sa’eed Usaini, said despite concerns over the heavy deployment of security agents, very few incidents of intimidation and violence were reported, defying the context of fear and uncertainty that preceded election day.

Usaini also said security agents were frequently absent at the commencement of accreditation in several polling units, which likely heightened uncertainty among voters and officials.

“We also noted widespread incidents of vote-buying that will likely negatively impact the credibility of the election result. CDD observers reported numerous not-so-discreet cases of “see-and-buy” in polling units across the 21 LGAs of the state. In many reported cases, the police officers were alleged to have looked the other way, likely as a result of having themselves been compromised. This practice, which appears to cut across party lines, has been an increasing feature of Nigerian elections and requires more concerted remedial efforts by INEC and other critical stakeholders,” Usaini said.

Speaking on the logistics by INEC during the election, Usaini said reports from CDD’s observers indicated widespread delays in the commencement of accreditation and voting as a result of late arrival of poll officials.

Ozigbo confident of victory

In his Amesi hometown, Aguata LGA, Valentine Ozigbo, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) flag-bearer in the Anambra governorship election expressed confidence in his chances of victory in the election.

Mr Ozigbo made the submission after casting his vote at Social Centre 010 polling centre in Amesi.

While addressing journalists after participating in the voting exercise, Ozigbo said Ndi Anambra were tired of the failure of leadership under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) at the federal and state levels.

Ozigbo, who was accompanied by his wife, Ojiugo Ozigbo, raised concerns over the voting process, especially the unavailability of voting materials in several local government areas and the time it took him to vote.

“I’m grateful for the peaceful environment but I have mixed feelings for now. On one hand, I’m thankful that I’ve been able to vote, however I’m a bit worried by how long it took us to vote.

“I commend INEC for introducing the machine which will help us reduce election fraud and rigging, but if this is how long it takes for one person to vote, we might need to request for an extension in the voting time to ensure that every eligible voter votes.

“So, I urge the people of Anambra State to come out without fear to cast their votes and I ask for INEC to give more time for people to vote,” he added.

Voters injured in Nnewi stampede

Some unfortunate voters sustained injuries at Uruagu, ward III, Nnewi, in a stampede caused by political thugs, who stormed the polling stattion. A team of soldiers and the police later arrived the scene. Many broke their legs and arms while trying to run away from danger into a nearby bush.

It was later gathered that two political parties were in money sharing competition. While one of them, according to a voter, shared out N3,000 per voter, another party gave each voter N2,500, a situation that generated commotion.

Meanwhile, voting started at that polling station by 11:00 like some other polling units in Nnewi.

Earlier in the day, there was apprehension at Uru Umudim Ward II, Nnewi North, the village of the Chairman, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Limited, Chief Innocent Chukwuma. As at 8:21 no electoral officer had arrived at the polling unit though a handful of voters were sighted waiting for the commencement of electoral process. Many unarmed police officers were seen at the polling station.

INEC extends voting time

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday bowed to reason by extending the voting to 4.00pm in view of the very slow accreditation of voters, which was attributed to the accreditation device deployed for the election.

The commission also said that voting would continue today in arrears where the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) failed.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Nkwachukwu Orji, who briefed journalists at INEC headquarters, Awka, the state capital, said that the measure became necessary to enable more, if not all, eligible voters to cast their votes.

He said that the BVAS malfunctioned because of software glitches. The BVAS failed in some parts of the state thereby preventing voters from exercising their franchise.

Nkwachukwu said: “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the period for opening and closing of Poll from 8.30am to 4.00pm.

“This revised closing time applies to areas where Polling Units opened after the commencement period of 8.30am.

“In line with existing regulations and guidelines of the Commission, any intending voter who is on the queue by 4.00 pm shall be allowed to vote. All Polling Unit staff must comply with this directive.

“The extension of time arose out of several field reports that voters have had problems with accreditation. The Commission is currently investigating the reason the accreditation devices, Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), have worked perfectly in some Polling Units, but not in others.

“In some of the cases, it would seem that this resulted from software glitches. Our technicians have already built an update to the devise software to prevent further challenges. The update is currently being installed in the concerned BVAS and we request voters, candidates and agents to be patient and allow our technical staff to solve the problem.

“The Commission wishes to reiterate that in cases of sustained malfunction of the BVAS, the Presiding Officer must inform the voters and polling agents that accreditation and voting for the affected Polling Unit shall continue tomorrow or at another time determined by the Commission.

“With this extension of time and the recommencement of accreditation where the BVAS consistently malfunctions, the Commission assures that no voter will be disenfranchised.

“Our deployment has also been adversely affected by transportation challenges in some locations. It must be noted that on account of security concerns, some of the transporters that were mobilized and collected 50% of their sign on fee backed out at the last moment, leaving some of our ad-hoc staff stranded.

“Also, some of the trained ad-hoc staff backed out at the last moment. The Commission is on top of these challenges and extant regulations and guidelines will be applied on case-by-case basis.

In Alor, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, could not vote after trying for about 1 hour to be accredited. The BVAS failed to capture him. It, however, captured some of the voters at the Polling Unit, 010, in Ward 1.

In Isuofia, the BVAS at the Polling Unit of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, failed, preventing him from voting.

It was gathered that 30 eligible voters were able to cast their votes at the Polling Unit but Soludo himself could not vote. However, another BVAS was later made available by INEC so that eligible voters could cast their votes.

In Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area, there was impressive voter turnout. At Obosi town hall and Obosi Central School, many turned out in their numbers to vote but there were reported cases of malfunctioning machines leaving some of the prospective voters stranded.

Group calls for sack of INEC ICT head

In response to the accreditation challenges observed during the election, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law has called for the cancellation of Anambra governorship election and the immediate sack of Mr. Chidi Nwafor, INEC’s National Director of ICT for allegedly colluding with principal national network providers to engage in high tech rigging of the Anambra election.

In a statement released in Onitsha yesterday, the group said the rigging was perfected through “perpetration of mass failure and mal-functioning of Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System machines in many, if not most of the polling centres across the state.

Signed by Mr Emeka Umeagbalasi, Board of Trustees chairman, the group noted that the BVAS’s mass failure or malfunctioning of same has rigged out over 70 per cent of the courageous voters that had come out to be electronically captured to vote.

“We have gathered from many, if not most of the polling booths in the state and across the state’s three senatorial districts, 326 wards and 5,720 polling centres that failure of the BVAS machines is widespread and has forced over 70% of the voters not to be captured.

The group said the development had rubbished the credibility of the entire exercise.

“It also credibly appears that the rigging is a high tech one spearheaded by the INEC’s ICT done in conspiracy with some principal national network providers.”

Consequently, the group called “on INEC to sack its ICT National Director and cancel and repeat the poll so as to give same the credibility and popularity it deserves.

Thugs attack INEC staff in Obosi

Former Aviation Minister and Corps Marshal, Chief Osita Chidoka and his younger brother, Obinna Chidoke voted peacefully at Central School Obosi at 1:15 pm.

Osita who was accompanied to the polling unit by some aides and friends had a smooth accreditation and seamless voting at polling Unit 014 while his brother and Member representing Idemili North/South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Obinna voted after him.

Speaking after exercising his franchise, Osita said that he had noticed some technical challenges from the INEC but expressed confidence that the voice of the people would be respected in the election.

“There are few challenges here and there but so far so good, people have turned out and Anambra people’s voices must be heard. Our voice must be heard in the country and we must elect a leadership that represents our hopes and dreams. I’m happy the process is going on and once it is free and fair, whoever is the winner, the state will accept it” he said.

Meanwhile, there were reported incidents of shooting in parts of Ugwuagba Obosi while thugs swooped on election workers at Anambra State School of Health Technology, Obosi, beat up the INEC staff, tore the election materials to shreds, broke some phones and made away with few others forcing everyone to run for safety.

Condemning the incident, Obinna said people should be allowed to exercise their franchise without any hindrance or molestation and called on the security agencies to rise up to the situation.

Also logistics issues hindered electoral process at Obosi Town hall as most presiding officers could not mobilize to their polling units owing to lack of adequate vehicles while some INEC staff who were supposed to mobilize the adhoc staff where nowhere to be found.

There was large presence of security officials stationed in the town hall loitering while many other polling units lacked security personnel. An APGA chieftain and Special Assistant to Governor Obiano, Chief Tony One week Muonagor, said that some of the security agents returned to their base at the town hall because some thugs chased them back at St. Philips Primary School.

A stranded INEC presiding officer identified as Lucky lamented that he was drafted to the open field at Wisdom Landlords Association security office, Odume Obosi but he was forced to return to the town hall because they could not find the exact location of the polling unit.

Election stalled in Ihiala, other LGAs

Electoral process was stalled in Ihiala. Sunday Sun gathered that INEC officials had no manpower and no vehicles to convey electoral materials to the various Wards from Ihiala council headquarters till about 2:30 pm.

Prospective voters at Ihiala complained that INEC officials were nowhere to be found in the Polling Units.

Our source said those who were determined to vote trooped to the council headquarters out of frustration. He said it was at that time that he went back home.

However, it was further gathered that election materials eventually went to some wards in Okija when many voters had left the Polling Units out of frustration.

According to a voter, a few voters came out and stood in the sun till 2:30pm without the arrival of any electoral officer let alone accreditation leading to disenfrachisement of many voters.

However, governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Akachukwu Nwankpo voted at his Umapani Polling Unit 004, Okija Ward 001 at about 2:45pm.

Nwankpo, who was the first to vote at the place expressed concern over the delayed process and rumours which made the rounds that the exercise had been hijacked.