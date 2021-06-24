From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Ahead of Saturday’s primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, a stalwart of the party in the state, Jideofor Ejimofor, has called on the party’s National Working Committee and the Presidency to deploy persons of impeccable character to handle the assignment.

This is as the party Wednesday announced Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun to chair the Anambra Governorship Primary Committee.

But Ejiofor insisted that the yet-to-be inaugurated members were already compromised.

According to him, since the inauguration of the nominated members had been suspended pending the enpanelling of a properly constituted committee, the National Working Committee of the party, and the Presidency should do well to save the party by nominating members, who could discharge their assignments without fear or favour.

“In APC, we have people that we believe are impeccable in their characters. We have people like Governors Badaru, El-Rufai; we have the like of Prof. Zulum, who can serve as chairmen or members of the committee, and who can discharge their duties religiously.

“As APC strives to take over Anambra, it is only a credible primary election that can save the party, and guarantee its victory at the polls,” Ejimofor said.