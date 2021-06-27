From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former Chief Executive Officer of TRANSCORP Plc, Valentine Ozigbo, has emerged the winner of the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka.

Ozigbo secured 62 votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, who got 58 votes in the keenly contested election conducted by an electoral committee set up by the national leadership of the party.

Secretary of the Anambra State Gubernatorial Primary Electoral Committee of the party and Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, before the commencement of voting, announced to the aspirants and other people in the hall that 218 delegates had been accredited even as 300 ballot papers were made available to the electoral committee.

A breakdown of the result shows that Valentine Ozigbo got 62 votes, Obiora Okonkwo got 58, Uche Ekwunife got 44, Chris Azubogu got 10, Winston Udeh got 12, Godwin Maduka got 5, Genevieve Ekwochi got 3, Chidi Onyemelukwe got 2, Walter Okeke got 2 and Ifedi Okwenna got 1 vote.

Only one vote was declared invalid by the electoral committee.

Meanwhile, a factional group in the party led by Chukwudi Umeaba elected Senator Ugochukwu Uba as its standard bearer for the governorship election slated for November 6 this year.

Their returning officer, Chief Obidi Ebede, said that Uba got 275 votes to defeat his closest rival, Godwin Ezeemo, who got 114 votes. He said that 665 accredited delegates participated in the exercise.

