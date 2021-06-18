From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Managing Director of National Inland Waterways (NIWA) and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr George Moghalu, has said if elected in the October Anambra governorship election, he will drastically transform the state.

Moghalu was one of the six governorship aspirants cleared for the party’s primary coming up on October 26 said as an experienced and grass root politician he has all it takes to completely transform the state within one year if elected.

Moghalu was fielding questions from newsmen at the Kogi State government house,. Lokoja when he delivered a brilliant paper on the occasion marking the 46 years birthday celebration of governor Yahaya Bello.

The governorship aspirant said that the performance of Governor Willie Obiano offers the APC the best opportunity to win the State in the forthcoming governorship election saying he is the best material for the number seat.

The NIWA MD said he has prepared a comprehensive blueprint which he intends to follow to transform the state saying Anambra is too strategic to the south east and the nation to be left in the hands of those who not capable to govern the state.

If elected, he said the first thing he would is to reunite the people in the state as the current dispensation has created a serious disconnect between the people and governance

On the chances of APC in October governorship election he said , “we have a very great chance now because our people are not satisfied with governance in the State as it is today. It is a case of having married this husband for some time. PDP has ruled our State, APGA has ruled our state, why don’t we try APC now and see whether the narrative will change and see the difference so that we can be able to make an honest comparative analysis.”

Moghalu however appealed to APC delegates to allow experience, honestly, capacity , competence and love of the people drive their choice during the primary election saying he is the best material for the October governorship election.