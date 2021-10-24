Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has expressed optimism of victory at the polls.

Ubah who stated this yesterday after receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Law ( LLB) from the Baze University said that in terms of popularity and general goodwill from Anambarians across the three Senatorial Districts in the state , he is far ahead of the candidates of the other political parties.

His words: “As through the grace of the Almighty God and through the goodwill of electorate in Anambra State , put the Young Progressives Party ( YPP) on the national political landscape in the 2019 general elections so it will be for the party through my candidature in the November 6, 2021 gubernatorial election in Anambra State .

“All required contacts, campaigns, networking and even door to door consultations have been made with deserved assurances from people that the votes on that day are surely for me.”

Ubah noted that “this is not about grandstanding, but about the love already shown by Anambarians for my aspiration.”

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

When asked to comment on remarks made by one of the contenders few weeks ago that he is not educated enough to govern the state , he said such remarks are not unexpected in politics, adding that “the person who said so did it out of fear of defeat already starring him in the face . I am not just an educated person like the contestant attacking me, but a learned person as a qualified lawyer as attested to by the convocation ceremony which took place today .

“In any case , Anambarians know the person they want for the job who based on information we have gathered from the campaign field, must be an all rounder, which I believe is me.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .