From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Igbo people in various parts of the world have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State is free, fair and transparent.

They said that anything below that standard would not be accepted by Ndi Anambra and all well-meaning Nigerians.

This is even as they condemned in strong terms the incessant killings in various parts of the state by gunmen.

Igbo World Assembly (IWA), Igbo World Congress (IWC), and the Civil Society Committee for Anti-Fraud Election Security (CISCAES) made their position known during the launch of the 2021 Anambra Guber-Poll Anti-Fraud Situation Room in Awka, the state capital.

Chairman of IWA, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, who spoke virtually from the United States of America (USA), said that the Igbo in the diaspora do not support any candidate in particular but care only to have a free and fair election that would be acceptable to all.

“All we want is free and fair election. Anambra is not for sale. We want to make it clear that we won’t allow anybody to impose anybody on us. It won’t allow it”, said Anakwenze.

Convener of the meeting, Kennedy Iyere, said that the Situation Room would work with Ndi Anambra in all the communities to ensure that every event that takes place from now to the election day would be properly documented and the right actions taken.

President of Anambra State Association in Germany, Joseph Ebelechukwu, who spoke from Hamburg warned politicians against rigging the poll, making it clear that Ndi Anambra in Europe were watching and taking notes of everything happening in their dear state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .