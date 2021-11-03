From Romanus Ugwu, in Awka

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, has disclosed that appropriate directives have been given for the withdrawal or scaling down of security details around politically exposed persons and other personalities during this weekend’s Anambra State governorship election until after the poll.

IGP Alkali, who spoke at the election stakeholders meeting held in Awka on Wednesday, reiterated the directive from President Muhammadu Buhari that nobody or group of persons should be allowed to use Anambra guber as a staging ground to derail democracy.

Reading the riot act for the poll, he declared that s elling of alcohol beverages around the polling booths and collation centres is totally banned.

“ In order to aid the electoral process, all political actors in the State are to note and be guided by the following rules as contained in the Electoral Act (as amended) on the election day:

“No one is allowed to wear any cloth, emblem or colour signifying any political party to the polling units. No person is allowed to move around with security details around the polling units. Indeed, appropriate directives have been given for the withdrawal or scaling down of such security details around politically exposed persons and other personalities in the State until after the elections.

“Everyone is enjoined to vote and return to their respective houses or remain peacefully within approved perimeters of the polling centres. No one is allowed to move about from one polling unit to another as there shall be restriction of movements on the day of the election.

“Only INEC accredited Election Monitors/observers are allowed to move around for the purpose of election monitoring and they must all wear their INEC accreditation tags. Only accredited journalists are allowed to cover the election. All such journalists must carry their accreditation tags.

“Praise singing, drumming and dancing around the vicinity of polling unit are not allowed. Vehicles branded in any political party colour or emblems are not allowed to be deployed on any election assignment. Selling of alcohol beverages around the polling booth and collation centres is totally banned,” he warned.

In his messages of assurance, the IGP promised to deal with the traditional threats, before, during and after the election, stressing: “Elections remain the most fundamental element in any democracy and this underscores the series of political activities and the consequent heightened tension which often

characterise the build-up to the election days. “Unfortunately, this traditional threat that is often associated with the electoral cycles has, in the case of Anambra State, been compounded by the violent and unconstitutional activities of

subversive elements who from all intents and purposes, are threatening to disrupt the process.

“I wish to assure all Ndi Anambra that we are fully conscious of the threat from these elements and we remain firmly committed to emplacing adequate security framework

to attain our mandate of securing our democracy by protecting the electorate and guaranteeing a stable public order before,

during and after the election,” he said.