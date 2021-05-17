From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, Hon Dozie Madu, has dismissed speculations that he has been anointed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking after picking the declaration of interest and nomination form at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday, he said that he is comfortable with any mode of primaries approved by the party’s national leadership.

Asked to substantiate the claims that he is anointed by the President, he said: ‘I don’t understand what you mean. How can the President give a governorship aspirant a ticket? It is the people, I disagree with you, it is false. If you look at my dossier, you should know that I can’t involve myself in this kind of thing.’

On how he can do better compared to other former governors like Peter Obi and the incumbent, he said: ‘If you visit my state you will discover that there is lack of infrastructure, I don’t want to go into unemployment because when you have infrastructure it will create employment and that is the first thing I want to do.

‘I want to tell you that most people that come out with seven-point agenda and or eight-point agenda, don’t do well when they become governor. Today is not a day for speeches. I rather leave it till when I come back to summit my the form. My people will follow me and will vote for me massively,’ he said.

While speaking further, the former National Chairman of Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), claimed that he is candidate to beat.

‘All the aspirants in the state are qualified, but I am more qualified, the party has done well in my local government than elsewhere in the state. For instance, the APC in 2017 had 3,415 votes and in 2019 Presidential election the party got 6,901 votes. The party has done absolutely great and many of those aspirants contesting against me can’t even deliver their ward.

‘I have been around politically, I was the National Chairman of CDC, I was National Chairman of Independent Democrats, I was presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election. Presently I am a member of the governing Council of the African Union Development Agency under Presidency,’ he itemised.

The business tycoon while explaining more of what he intends to do differently from the previous administrations, said that his main attention will be in the area of infrastructural development.

On the mode of the primaries he prefers, he said: ‘Any format of primaries is okay by me. Aspirants that are very popular don’t get jittery about the kind of primaries they want to conduct. If it is direct or indirect at the end of the day the popular person will become the best candidate.’