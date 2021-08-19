From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a fresh list of political party candidates participating in the November 6 Anambra State governorship election blanking out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and clearing former Governor of Central Bank (CBN), Professor Charles Soludo.

In a statement the Commission issued on Thursday and signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, INEC indicated that while a total number of eight political parties substituted governorship candidates, four others substituted their deputy governorship.

The Commission equally disclosed that the final list of candidates will however be released on September 7 in line with its timetable and schedule of activities approved on January 18 this year.

According to the Commission, the political parties that substituted candidates are Accord, Action Alliance (AA), Africa Action Congress (AAC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), National Rescue Movement (NRM) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) which substituted due to Court Order.

Other parties that substituted its deputy governorship candidates are; All Progressives Congress (APC), APM, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

The statement the Commission issued, read: “The Commission met on Thursday and deliberated on a number of issues, including the nomination of candidates for the Anambra governorship election holding on November 6 2021.

“The timetable and schedule of activities approved by the Commission on January 18, 2021 provides for the withdrawal/substitution of candidates in line with Sec. 35 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

“Accordingly, by the deadline of July 30, 2021 fixed by the Commission, seven governorship and 11 deputy governorship candidates were substituted by 11 out of the 18 political parties.

“Similarly, the Commission was served with the judgement of the Court of Appeal (Kano Division) which set aside the judgement of the High Court of Jigawa State on the leadership of APGA and the nomination of its candidates for the Anambra Governorship election.

“The list of substitute candidates is attached to this press release. It has also been published on the Commission’s website.

“However, the final list of candidates will be published on October 7, 2021 as provided in the timetable and schedule of activities for the election,” the statement read.