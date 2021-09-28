From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has charged critical stakeholders for the November 6, Anambra State governorship election, to continue to display decorum and conduct their activities in the best traditions of liberal democracy.

INEC also noted that in line with the timetable and schedule of activities on the election, the Commission will release the final list of nominated candidates for the election on October 7, 2021.

In a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the Commission announced that Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for new registrants will be ready for collection on or shortly after October 7.

It equally brought cheering news of the completion of Commission’s destroyed offices facilities, announcing that it is ready to receive election materials.

“INEC met today and reviewed its preparations for the conduct of the Anambra governorship election scheduled for 6th November 2021.

“The Commission noted that appreciable progress has been made in fixing the facilities of the Commission destroyed during the May 23, 2021 attack on our offices. The burnt stores have been rebuilt and ready to receive materials, while the repairs of the Collation Centre and other affected facilities are almost completed.

“The display of the preliminary register, arising from the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) has been done and it is being cleaned-up. In line with the timetable and schedule of activities, the Commission will publish the official Register of Voters and the final list of nominated candidates for the election on October 7, 2021. “The Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) of the new registrants will be ready for collection on or shortly after October 7. Registrants will be notified accordingly through their respective email addresses and telephone numbers when their PVCs are ready for collection.

“The last day for submission of names of polling agents for the election to the Electoral Officer of the Local Government Areas by political parties is October 21, while political campaigns will end on November 4.

“The Commission is determined to conduct a good election in Anambra State. We enjoin all critical stakeholders to continue to display decorum and conduct their activities in the best traditions of liberal democracy,” the statement read.