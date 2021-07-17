From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dropped the name of former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Charles Soludo as candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), clearing Chukwuma Michael Umeoji and Orogbu Obiageli as the party’s governorship and deputy governorship standard bearers.

INEC, in its statement notifying the public of the list of cleared candidates signed by National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, however left the columns for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vacant, citing court orders as reasons for accommodating or dropping those on the list.

Although Valentine Ozigbo emerged winner in one of the parallel party primaries conducted by the PDP, the commission conspicuously left the column for the opposition party empty.

The electoral commission also cleared Emmanuel Andy Uba and Johnbosco Okechukwu Anaedobe as the governorship and deputy governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the list released by the electoral commission, while Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah and Alloysius Izuchukwu Ekee will fly the flag of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) as the governorship and deputy governorship candidates respectively, 18 political parties will participate in the poll.

It equally disclosed that 15 male and three female candidates made its list, emphasizing that no physically challenged person indicated interest to vie for the governorship election.

The commission also listed the names of the female contestants as Doreen Ifeoma Maduka-Arisa, governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Adaobi Uchenna Okpeke, National Rescue Movement (NRM) governorship candidate, Chinyere Uzoamaka Uyanwa and Chika Juliet Adibe as deputy governorship candidates for Action Democratic Party (ADP), and Boot Party (BP) respectively.

According to the statement titled: ‘Publication of personal Particulars of Candidates for Anambra governorship election’, the commission noted: “INEC met on Thursday, July 15, 2021 and among other things considered the list/personal particulars of candidates nominated by the various political parties for the Anambra State Governorship election scheduled to hold on 6th November 2021.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.