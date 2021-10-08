From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, released the final list of governorship candidates for the November 6 election in Anambra State.

The commission also presented the final voters’ register to the political parties that would be participating in the election.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a press release, said that the commission deliberated on a wide range of issues including preparations for the conduct of the poll to ensure that its outcome would be acceptable to all.

“In line with the timetable and schedule of activities for the election released on 19th January 2021, the commission has today, 7th October 2021, implemented two additional activities. The final register of voters for the Anambra Governorship election was presented to the 18 registered political parties participating in the election at the headquarters of the Commission in Awka, Anambra State.

“In its unwavering determination to conduct a credible election, the Commission will tomorrow, 8th October 2021 hold an emergency consultative meeting with the leadership of all the registered political parties in Nigeria at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja.

The Commission further assures the people of Anambra State of its resolve to secure the preparation processes for the conduct of the Governorship election and ensure that their right to vote in a safe and secure environment is guaranteed”, Okoye said in the release.

