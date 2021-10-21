From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has warned the political parties participating in the November 6 Anambra State governorship election to adhere strictly to the law and guidelines for deployment of polling agents.

INEC, in a statement issued after its meeting in Abuja signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, insisted that only duly accredited polling agents will be allowed to operate at the polling units and collation centres.

The electoral umpire equally appreciated the role played by religious, traditional and community leaders in the State and civil society, socio-cultural associations and the media in appealing for peace during electioneering campaign and Election Day activities.

“So far, the Commission has successfully implemented 12 out of 14 activities in the timetable and schedule of activities. The Commission has today published the Notice of Poll at its State and all the Local Government offices in Anambra State.

“By Section 46 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the Commission shall, not later than 14 days before the day of the election, cause to be published, a notice specifying the date and hours fixed for the poll; the persons entitled to vote; and the location of the polling units.

“In the same vein, today is the last day for the submission of names of Polling Agents by political parties. By Section 45 of the Electoral Act, each political party may by notice in writing addressed to the Electoral Officer of the Local Government, appoint a polling agent for each polling unit and collation centre.

“The notice shall set out the name and address of the polling agent, accompanied by two passport photographs of each polling agent, and sample signature of the agent at least 14 days before the date fixed for the election.

“Political parties are strongly advised to adhere strictly to the law and the guidelines for the deployment of polling agents. Only duly accredited polling agents will be allowed to operate at the polling units and collation centres.

“The Commission is satisfied with the current level of preparations. Virtually all non-sensitive materials have been delivered in readiness for the election. The training of ad-hoc staff is also going on as scheduled. The Commission is in touch with the National Peace Committee under the Chairmanship of former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd) GCFR. Preparations are underway for the signing of the Peace Accord in Awka on Thursday November 4, 2021.

“The Commission has also noted with appreciation, the role of religious, traditional and community leaders in Anambra State as well as civil society, socio-cultural associations and the media in appealing for peace during electioneering campaign and Election Day activities.

“With just a little over two weeks to the election, the Commission once again appeals for support from all and sundry in Anambra to ensure that the election will not only be peaceful but also free, fair and credible,” he said.

