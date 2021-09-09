From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, rose from several hours meeting, declaring Valentine Ozigbo as the validly nominated candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6, Anambra governorship election.

According to the statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the Commission hinged its decision on the latest court order from an Appeal Court.

The Commission however rescinded its decision to distribute non-sensitive materials for the Anambra governorship polls from Owerri, Imo State.

It added that due to expectations that its burnt offices will be completed on time, the distribution of the non-sensitive materials like the non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 items such as hand sanitizers and face masks, envelopes, posters, stickers, sellotapes, scissors, liquid gum and other stationery items required mainly at the polling unit level will now be done in the state.

On the decision to clear the PDP candidate, the statement read: “The Commission met Thursday, and considered number of issues, including the latest court order on the PDP candidate and the general preparations for the Anambra governorship election.

“The Commission was served with two judgements of the Court of Appeal (Awka Judicial Division) in respect of the candidature of the PDP for the Anambra governorship election. The Court has ordered the Commission to recognize and publish the name of Valentine Ozigbo as the governorship candidate.

“Earlier, the party had substituted its Deputy Governorship candidate within the deadline provided by law.

Accordingly, the Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates of the PDP are as follows: Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, age: 50, qualification: FSLC, SSCE, WAEC, BSc, MBA, and Lilian Azuka Enemo, age: 64, gender: female and qualification: FSLC, WASC, BSc,” INEC indicated in the statement.

It further emphasised that; “the final list of candidates will be published on October 7, 2021 as provided for in the timetable and schedule of activities for the election.”

Apparently responding to the controversy trailing the movement of non-sensitive materials from Imo, the Commission noted: “It will be recalled that our State Office in Awka was attacked by unknown gunmen. The damage to the physical facility was extensive.

“So too was the destruction of movable materials, including 50 per cent of the non-sensitive materials already delivered for the election.

“While the Commission is making efforts to rebuild the physical facilities, we took a pragmatic decision to distribute the replacement non-sensitive materials from our South East Zonal Stores in Owerri in order to meet our deadlines.

“For clarity, the non-sensitive materials are the non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 items such as hand sanitizers and face masks, envelopes, posters, stickers, sellotapes, scissors, liquid gum and other stationery items required mainly at the polling unit level.

“However, following a review of the deadlines for the completion of work on the destroyed physical facilities, the Commission is satisfied that the ongoing work will be completed by the end of this month.

“Consequently, the Commission is now in a position to operate from our office in Awka where the batching and distribution of all non-sensitive materials will take place.

“We appeal to all stakeholders to continue to cooperate with the Commission for a transparent and credible election in Anambra State,” the statement read.

