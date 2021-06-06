From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A frontline politician and governorship aspirant in upcoming Anambra election, Mr Godwin Ezeemo today disclosed that job creation would be his cardinal agenda to check youths restiveness in the state if elected into office.

Speaking while addressing some delegates from his political party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Umuchu , Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra, Ezeemo said curbing crime and bringing about quality security can only be achieved through job creation which behooves on the delegates of the party to cast their votes to a visionary aspirant.

“Money bag politicians is a must watch for the delegates to ensure that they are not confused come June 26 when the PDP holds its primary election. Delegates you are the electors of a governor or president, the power is in your hand, yes times are hard economically but you have the power to vote in a visionary person. If you vote a person with creative mind set might not be super rich monetary but with right visionary ideas, it would amend the wrongs of political jobbers and boost life with developmental ideas” he said

Ezeemo said that if the youths are engaged properly in governance with various degrees of skilled and unskilled work , the society would be free of mediocre.

He bemoaned the increase in the population of young and vibrant men and women, graduates and skilled youths roaming the street all in attempts to survive

He said that as industrialist over the years in personal capacity as an individual, lots have been done towards industrialisation which had brought about job creation in Anambra.

He said that all Industries he set up in Anambra has created over 20,000 direct and indirect employment in the state which to a large extent had provided a source of living to the workers and helped to keep so many youths off the streets.

He said that as an international business man, he have traveled and been to many advanced states in the world, and is obvious that job creation played a role in reducing crime and other related vices in the society.

Ezeemo said that if the delegates votes for him, they had voted in giant strides of development in all areas of the economy where the average person in Anambra would boast of enjoying standard living conditions.