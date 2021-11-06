VOTERS STRANDED, COMPLAIN OF BVAS MALFUNCTION

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Voters are stranded in many polling unites at various areas especially in Awka Ward 2 and 6 following the malfunctioning of the BVAS machine.

Some of the eligible voters complained that they have spent over two hours waiting for the BVAS to work for accreditation and voting to start.

At Akogheli, Ward 2 Awka, the people expressed displeasure that the BVAS brought to them were not functional, and called on INEC to bring replacement before the people disperse.

However, an electoral official told our reporter that the BVAS were not faulty but hat problem is that they brought wrong ones.

”The problem is that the BVAS the brought here does not for this place, but an official has come now to change the pin to march this place.

Also complaining, Mr. Okechukwu Onyeama said the people at Ward 6 came out in time and on large numbers but that the BVAS were not working.

“You call INEC, they are blaming the adhoc staff that they are not conversant with the BVAS , and the staff are blaming the Commission for sending wrong ones.

