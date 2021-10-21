From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The National Leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has disclosed that it is presently engaged in serious political alliance discussions with the People’s

Democratic Party’s (PDP) Gubernatorial Candidate, Chief Valentine Ezigbo to endorse him for the forth coming November, 6th Anambra State Elections.

The party’s Acting Secretary General, Comrade Joseph Ndirang in a statement on Thursday, revealed that an emergency National Working Committee Meeting (NWC) has been summoned for Saturday at the Labour House in Abuja.

He said the meeting was summoned at the instance of the Chairman of the Labour Political Commission (BOT) Comrade Najeem Yasin, who is also the Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The alliance discussion became necessary in view of the atmosphere of uncertainty that presently characterises the chances of the Labour Party in the Anambra Election. The unfortunate incident surrounding their candidature has made their chances blink in the Election.

“A notice for the emergency meeting has since been communicated to all the NWC members from all corners of the Federation. It is expected that the NWC Members will critically discuss and analyse the move of adopting the PDP Candidate Chief Valentine Ezigbo for the Anambra Elections. If all goes down well with the NWC members at that meeting, the National Leadership will direct its Anambra State Labour Party Officials and the NLC in

Anambra State to jointly mobilise the rank and file of its membership to vote amass for for the PDP candidate in the election.” the statement said.

