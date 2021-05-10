From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunasor, has warned that the failure of the stakeholders to agree on the mode of party primaries may pose serious threat to the chances of the party in the Anambra governorship election.

Izunasor, who issued the warning during a stakeholders meeting in Abuja, urged the Anambra state stakeholders to resolve on the mode of primaries before early enough to avoid a repeat of the 2019 mishap to the party.

He also noted that the primaries and by extension, the election, will provide the opportunity to authenticate the genuineness of the party members in correlation with the membership registration and revalidation exercise, warning that the figure of registered members as claimed by the party must reflect on the overall outcome of the voting.

“I want to thank the organisers for bringing the aspirants together. I want to thank the aspirants for accepting to be part of this arrangement. Previously, aspirants should be suspicious of each other, but they have willingly submitted themselves to the arrangement.

“Today is historic because we have barely two months to the party primaries. Anambra is winnable and how we know this is the quality of the aspirants. They are all men of proven integrity and if given the opportunity can govern the state very well.

“The ball is on our court to make winning Anambra a possibility and only one issue is involved. That is, how we can conduct our primaries. Once we conduct a credible primary, losers will even accept the defeat. But if the primary is not credible, nobody will accept defeat.

“Anambra is a very unique state, it is not a state somebody panic anybody with money. Money is no longer a factor; it has been demystified in the state. Search the background of everybody and you will be amazed the kind of money they have.

“Today we talk about direct and indirect primary, but the leadership of the party in Anambra state should be able to sit down, agree and let the party know whether you want direct or indirect primary. This is the time to do it. If we settle for direct primaries, have we done the congresses to produce the delegates?

“We have less than two months to put our house in order and do proper primary is the only way to achieve it. Immediately after the primary, the party leadership must sit down with all the aspirants to make them part of the campaign. Winner takes all cannot work in a place like Anambra state.

“Let us not forget that we have other strong political parties because of the individuals involved. Apart from the APC, we have PDP, APGA and YPP. What it means is that these parties should be alert. So, the earlier we put our house in order the better for us,” he cautioned.