From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An aspirant in the Anambra State governorship election, Dr George Moghalu, has revealed that he has already assembled a legal team to fight the injustice and charade primary conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) last weekend in the state last weekend.

He described the exercise as a charade, embarrassment to the ruling party and rape of democracy.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, the Managing Director National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) appealed the leadership of the party not to accept the primary allegedly conducted last weekend.

Warning that he will explore every opportunity to seek redress the charade primaries in the state last weekend, he promised to appear and follow the Appeal processes.

“The arrogant incompetence of the farce orchestrated by the primary committee chairman, Prince (Dr.) Dapo Abiodun, his team and the people they answer to, insult every man and woman in Anambra State.

“The Committee has abused its authority and participated in the corruption of the democratic ideals of the progressive movement. They have sought to rubbish the hard work and sacrifice that has gone into building the APC in Anambra State.

“Their actions are an insult to good conscience bordering on the criminal. And I reject these results in their entirety and without the slightest reservation.

“I have been a member of the APC since its inception. Before that, I was a member of one of the predecessor political parties, the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). For 22 years I have served the party in different capacities, always creditably and always with the highest dedication and loyalty.

“I expect us to be better than those against whom we contend. For me, this is a matter of conscience and principle and as such, there can be no compromise,” he lamented.

On his next line of action, he said: “Therefore, I will do everything within my abilities and the law, to ensure that the travesty orchestrated by Prince Abiodun and his team will not stand. I have appointed a legal team, and we have gathered evidence including videos, pictures and sworn statements by party election officials appalled by the fraud that Dapo Abiodun and his people have sought to perpetrate against the people of Anambra State.

“I will work within the Appeals process of the party to present my case and I have the full expectation that the right thing will be done. I call on the national leadership of the APC and to all those in our party who still believe in the promise of democracy and good government, who are committed to protecting respect for electoral processes and ensuring the rule of law, to act now and ensure primary elections are properly conducted in Anambra State.

“And to ensure that members of the party can choose a candidate with character and integrity to lead the party to the Government House in Awka in November, ” he charged.

Unleashing his evidence for the battle ahead, he said: “In the 2017 election for Governor of Anambra State, a total of 448, 771 people voted in Anambra State in an election that was keenly contested by 37 political parties and their candidates. Yet, Prince Abiodun and his team want to convince Nigerians and the world that nearly 350 votes were cast on Saturday, in the middle of the night, across 326 voting centres in 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra State.

“As we speak, no major television station in the country has one recorded video clip of elections taking place anywhere in Anambra State. Yet there are thousands of videos showing voters across the State complaining bitterly about the fact that neither the materials nor the personnel for elections was provided in their locales,” lamented.

