From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Peace Committee, has called for a peaceful atmosphere during the November 6, 2021 election in Anambra State.

Chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, made the call in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja.

Abubakar called on key stakeholders to come forward and contribute their quota to the peace and stability of the country, particularly before, during and after the Anambra election.

He stated that considering the orgy of violence witnessed in Anambra State in recent time, which has claimed the lives of notable personalities in the state, the National Peace Committee was calling for the collaboration of all stakeholders as the committee work towards achieving its desired goal.

“As Ndi Anambra prepare for the November 6, 2021, Governorship Election in Anambra State, the National Peace Committee (NPC) wishes to announce that a peace accord will be signed by the various political parties and stakeholders on November 4th, 2021, at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka

“In ensuring the effective discharge of its objectives, the NPC has been carrying out back-channel negotiations and private meetings for peace amongst political stakeholders across party lines.

“The NPC also wish to reiterate that as an apolitical body, the peace, unity and tranquility of the country is of paramount importance which cannot be over emphasised.

The National Peace Committee further urged all stakeholders to eschew violence before, during and after the election so that Anambra State will come out of the election stronger and live up to its name as the ‘Light of the Nation.’