More confusion continues to trail the forthcoming election in Anambra State as two candidates are laying claims to the ticket of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP). The candidates are Apostle Ebele Precious and Nnamdi Nwanwuo, a native doctor.

Nwanwuo had on June 30 emerged unopposed as the flag bearer after two other aspirants, Humphrey Anaso and Dr Chidiebele Uba stepped down for him at the party’s primary poll held in Awka.

However, Apostle Ebele was also elected candidate a day after at a parallel primary held by a faction of the party at Mich Royal Hotel, Awka.

Ebele told Daily Sun that her quest for the governorship seat was a divine project that must be actualised.

“My motivation to vie for the position of governorship is a divine mandate and platform to tackle insecurity, lack of job opportunities, and economic downturns, among other inadequacies.

“We’re approaching the election with courage, because, the victory is sure. God mandated it, and God will champion it.

“Our assignment to the Government House is to rescue citizens of the state from ages of misrule, and restore their confidence in the institution of government,” she said.

Speaking after the election of Ebele, factional State Chairman of the party, Godwin Kalu, declared that they had taken deliberate step to elect a credible candidate, who has the fear of God, and who can deliver good governance to the people of the state.

Kalu also called on party faithful to canvass widely at the wards and local government levels, to curry support for the party and its candidate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), party stakeholders and supporters graced the primary election.

On the other hand, National Secretary of the party, Babatunde Ali, who witnessed the election of Nwanwuo noted that the PRP was the only political party with sound ideology, adding that as the oldest political party in the country, it leads by example.

According to him, with the PRP, political power would remain in the hands of the masses and equity would be the party’s watchword.

