Former Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Jerry Obasi, has berated the factional National Chairman of the party, Chief Edozie Njoku, for “announcing himself” the governorship candidate of the party.

Njoku emerged as a consensus candidate of the party at a primary held by his own faction of the party at Finotel Hotel in Awka, the state capital. It was attended by some delegates of the party.

But reacting to the development, Obasi said that Njoku’s emergence as a candidate in Anambra election whereas he hails from Imo State was laughable.

The former scribe said that although relevant laws of the country permit him to toe the line, the “unfortunate development” only exposed the height of confusion in the ruling party in Anambra State.

“It is not proper for Edozie to announce himself a candidate in the Anambra election. That also shows you the gross misconduct, the gross ineptitude, the gross lack of leadership in APGA.

“That also tells you the depth of the destructiveness of the party and the way the party has plummeted to. Then, maybe by tomorrow, other chairmen will also emerge from the party.

“The truth of the matter is that APGA has been destroyed presently. And it is in a very terrible situation. We are actually worried over this development”, Obasi said.

