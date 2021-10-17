From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Deputy Governor of Anambra State and latest entrant into the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Nkem Okeke, has described the emergence of Senator Andy Uba as the party’s governorship candidate as the best thing that ever happened to the state in the last few years.

Describing the APC flag-bearer as one whose wealth of experience surpassed that of all the other candidates, Okeke stated that he had implicit confidence in Uba’s capacity to reintegrate Anambra into the mainstream of national political reckoning.

A statement signed by the Director, Media and Publicity, Senator Andy Uba Campaign Organisation, Afam Ogene, and made available to journalists in Awka said Okeke spoke last night at a dinner hosted on his behalf at the Asokoro, Abuja residence of Senator Uba following his switch from the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA to the APC.

“All over Anambra, and indeed the Southeast region, the dominant complaint is the feeling of alienation by our people in the affairs of our country. And when you are so challenged, do you further go into your cocoon, or do you seek accommodation and understanding from your other compatriots?

“For me, the Nigerian project is bigger and desirable than the craving of any individual, or component part of the country. We must all sit as equals, on the table of brotherhood, to negotiate the needs and aspirations of all our people, including the Southeast,” Okeke said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .