Chief Alex Nnaluo has been unanimously elected as the National Rescue Movement, NRM party standard bearer.

The election which took place at Nkpor, Idemili North, saw over 120 party delegates from the 21 Local government Areas of Anambra voting for the consensus candidate.

The NRM State Chairman, Rev. Dr. Emeka Chukwuemeka flanked by the party secretary, Comrade Emeka Ilobachie and the Assistant Youth Leader, Chizorom Udeh, said the election was free and fair, adding that there was no need for zoning the candidacy to any Senatorial Zone because they wanted to select a proven and trusted person who will take Anambra to enviable heights.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Nnaluo thanked the delegates and all party members for electing him as their flag bearer, saying that he will run an inclusive government if elected as the number one citizen of Anambra State.

“We will work together to rescue Anambra State as the next governor. Anambra State must be rescued in Jesus name. I thank all the delegates for electing me for this rescue mission”, said Nnaluo.

