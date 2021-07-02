The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), yesterday, nominated Dr. Nnamdi Nwanwuo as its candidate for the November 6 election.

Nwanwuo emerged unopposed after two other aspirants on the party’s platform, Humphrey Anaso and Dr Chidiebele Uba, stepped down for him during the party’s primary poll held in Awka, the state capital.

In his acceptance speech, Nwanwuo said that he was moved to contest the election because, according to him, Ndi Anambra were passing through untold hardship under the present administration in the state.

He said that if elected, he would focus on health, education and agriculture upon assumption of office. He said that if the abundant resources in the state were put to good use, the state would be transformed and more employment opportunities would be created for the youths.

He noted that revenue being generated in the state was more than enough for the development and transformation which he intends to bring to the state; and that he would not leave any stone unturned in efforts to uplift the state.

Also speaking, the National Secretary of the party, Babatunde Ali, expressed satisfaction over the peaceful and fair conduct of the primaries, noting that PRP as the oldest political party in the country leads by example.

He said that Ndi Anambra need to vote the party in the governorship election as it was the only political party with sound ideology. He made it clear that with the PRP, political power would remain in the hands of the masses and that equity would be the party’s watchword.

He said that the party stands for equality, fairness and would be a shining example for others to imitate.

