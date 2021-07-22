From Fred Itua, Abuja

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Movement, has described last Friday’s decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the Anambra State governorship election as giving hope to the people of the state.

INEC, had last week published the names of governorship candidates and their running mates for the November 6th election as submitted by their political parties.

Though two factions of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) presented two different candidates – Chuma Umeoji and Charles Soludo, the Commission recognised Umeoji as the candidate, having been duly nominated by the Jude Okeke-led party leadership.

The Ohanaeze Youth Movement, led by Uche Nnadi, said it is particularly happy by the development.

The group said it is of the belief that the Commission’s decision has brought hope to the people of Anambra, the South East and indeed Nigeria.

The group said: “Jigawa judgment was a landmark one delivered in compliance with the jurisdiction on issues concerning intra party dispute. We urge people to go and read the judgment which dwelt on who is APGA’s chairman and not about who emerged APGA Candidate in Anambra as people are erroneously believing.

“We also note with delight that with Umeoji on the ballot for the next election, there is a guaranteed bright future for the state. We therefore urge the people of the state to contribute their quota to making the prosperous future possible by supporting Umeoji’s candidature and voting for him overwhelmingly.”