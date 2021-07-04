From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

First runner up in the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, has alleged that there were irregularities committed at the poll particularly during the collation of votes.

Okonkwo had secured 58 votes to emerge second while Mr Valentine Ozigbo who won the poll got 62 votes in the keenly contested election held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre on June 26.

In a statement he personally signed and issued on Sunday, Okonkwo said that the result announced by the electoral committee led by Mr. Philip Shaibu, the deputy governor of Edo State, did not reflect the wishes and desires of his teaming supporters.

“Obviously, there were a number of serious issues and irregularities regarding the primary election. First, in response to a very late court order barring elected delegates from participating in the primaries, the National Working Committee of the Party decided, at the last minute, to limit the voting to a small number of statutory delegates.

“But even with that, the list of the statutory delegates kept changing with no explanation of the criteria used to exclude some hitherto approved delegates while adding new ones, some of whom are not eligible under the party’s constitution.

“As people at the venue, including journalists, would attest, the confusion over the authentic list of super delegates delayed the commencement of voting by several hours.

“Perhaps, the most blatant of the irregularities came in the collation of votes. For instance, a total of 218 delegates were accredited for the exercise. The tally of votes cast for the candidates, along with voided votes came to 201.

“A full week after the primary election, nobody has satisfactorily explained what happened to the other 17 votes cast by duly accredited delegates. We expect those who conducted the election to provide the answer to this obvious discrepancy, particularly given the razor-thin margin of victory of the declared result.

“While we await the answer to this question and clarification on other matters relating to the primary election, I humbly urge you my teeming supporters and the good people of Anambra who were intensely surprised by the outcome of the PDP primaries to be calm and steadfast.

“From the time we started this journey, we have methodologically engaged the process, employing wide consultation and consensus to arrive at what we consider to be in the best interest of our people. This has never been about me as a person, even more so now that our efforts have morphed into a powerful grassroots political movement.

“It’s been roughly a week since the primary election was conducted; a period we have used for sober reflection and deep introspection about the process which also enabled us to consult widely with our teeming supporters, associates and critical stakeholders.

“We plead for your patience and understanding as that consultation will continue, for at least another week, after which we will make our position clear with respect to the event of June 26.

“We solemnly assure that our decision, when it is made, will be based on principle and in the best interest of our people who have always been the driving inspiration of our project – Maka Ilu Olu Oma (doing the good work).

“As I said repeatedly during our outreaches across the 21 local government areas of our dear state, my aspiration for the governorship of Anambra State has never been about power or the quest for material wealth for which the Almighty has been very kind to me.

“Instead, it has always been for the good of you and the future generations of Anambra people, especially the least of our brethren who our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ enjoined us to look out for both in our personal and public lives. It is for this reason that I dedicated this journey to God from the onset.

“I thank all of you who stood by me in this journey and especially the super delegates who voted for me in the primaries. I solemnly pledge to stand firmly by you both now and in the future. It’s early days in our political journey together and the future is full of exciting possibilities”, Okonkwo said.

