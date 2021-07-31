From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

First runner-up at the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State held on June 26 this year, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, has resigned his membership of the party.

In two separate letters addressed to the Ward II Chairman and National Chairman of the party, Obi Vincent Chijioke, and Uche Secondus, respectively, Okonkwo cited general lack of party discipline, fairness and due process in the conduct of party affairs as some of the reasons behind his resignation.

The letter addressed to the Ward II Chairman was dated 21st, July, 2021 and its receipt was acknowledged the same day as seen on a copy of the letter sighted by Saturday Sun.

The National Chairman’s copy was dated 24th July and was received on the 28th day of the same month.

He cited, among other factors, general lack of party discipline and fairness and due process in the conduct of party affairs; apparent manipulation in the conduct of the party’s gubernatorial primaries in Anambra State as reasons for his decision.

Other reasons, he said, include the “never ending plethora of court cases tearing the party apart which the national leadership apparently is incapable of addressing, such that the party runs the risk of not presenting a candidate for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, and the unlawful dissolution of the structures of the party in Anambra State, from the Wards, Local Governments to the state level by the National Working Committee in clear violation of the party’s constitution and in disobedience to the interlocutory Order of FCT Court issued on 25th June, 2021.

