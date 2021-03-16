From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Frontline governorship aspirant in the November 6, Anambra gubernatorial poll, Obiora Okonkwo, yesterday, obtained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the contest.

Okonkwo, who stormed the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, with a large crowd of supporters promised to make a positive difference in the governance of Anambra State if elected.

He told journalists that he was not contesting to win the PDP ticket but to clinch the Anambra gubernatorial seat for the opposition party.

Okonkwo noted that he had done a needs assessment of Anambra and knows exactly what the problems of the state are and how to fix them.

The PDP chieftain said as governor he would pursue a 10-point agenda that cuts across all the critical sectors, including security, education, urban renewal amongst others

“We have done a thorough Needs assessment of the state. We know where the problems are, We know what needs to be done. And for that reason we had come up with a 10 point agenda.

“We are not just running for the tickets, we are not just running to win the election, but we are running also to ensure that our victory will bring the necessary change that is required in Anambra state and make the right impact in the lives of the people.”

He promised that as governor, he would pursue a massive industrialisation programme that would create job for the people of the state.

Okonkwo also promised to pursue an urban renewal and rural development programme, if he emerges governor in the November 6 poll.

“We expect that our huge infrastructural development with rural development will shore up a whole lot of revenue.

We shall target a whole lot of private infrastructural development through PPP.

“You can be rest assured that the private estate developers both in Lagos and Abuja are those who one way or the other have their root in Anambra.

“We shall create an enabling environment for them to engage and partner with government. This investment I believe will not be too much of a stress for our government to achieve.

“We are also going to have a look at our land use act. We are going to make sure that sure everything is put in place and planned to put Anambra and ensure that a typical person, who has investment in land can convert it to money and that can only be when he has easy access to his certificate of occupancy.

“We are going to set up special schools for those with special skills and talents. These schools will be opened in the three senatorial districts if Anambra state, well funded by the government. We are going to invest a whole lot on our educational infrastructure and then make sure that at levels of primary to secondary schools, people have easy access to education.

‘Our tertiary institutions will attract a whole lot of investment. Our budget to education will be huge because we have just lost a lot of time in the last 21yrs. So most of the foundation we are going to put on ground might be something that will start featuring on the stage when we are gone. Ours is about legacy.”