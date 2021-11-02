From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, his Oyo and Abia States counterparts, Sheyi Makinde, and Okezie Ikpeazu, on Tuesday, appealed to the people of Anambra State to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on November 6.

The governors, who made the appeal while speaking at the grand finale of their party’s campaign held at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, Anambra State capital, told the people that their party’s candidate, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, was the best person they need for a better future.

Also drumming support for Ozigbo were the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shaibu and other eminent figures of the party who came from other states to attend the event.

In Anambra, the former governor of the state and the 2019 Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi; Senator Uche Ekwunife, Senator Ben Ndi Obi, Okey Mmuoaro, some of Obi’s former commissioners and other eminent members of the party also were at the event in support of Ozigbo.

Obi, in his speech, appealed to Ndi Anambra to vote for the PDP, as according to him, the party’s candidate was well prepared for the job. He lamented that a lot of things have gone wrong in the state and that Ozigbo possessed the magic wand to turn things around.

Governor Ikpeazu, while narrating sad stories of the pains of Ndigbo under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, cautioned Ndi Anambra not to jump from frying pan into the fire. He also asked them not to remain in the frying pan, saying that it’s only the PDP could give them the desired comfort.

He made it clear that the PDP was coming to wipe their tears and give them quality governance like never before. He said that Ozigbo, from his findings, possessed every quality that a leader should have including emotional intelligence.

On his part, Sheyi Makinde, told Ndi Anambra that PDP administration under his leadership was doing well in his state and that he would like them to have a good taste of what PDP could offer under a youthful governor.

For Okowa, the best choice before Ndi Anambra was Ozigbo. He said that he was confident that the PDP’s candidate would do well for the state if elected on November 6. He therefore appealed to Ndi Anambra to take charge of their destiny by ensuring they vote for the PDP on the election day.