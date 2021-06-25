From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Ahead of tomorrow’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship primary election in Anambra State, a Chieftain of the party Chief Ike Oligbo in collaboration with the PDP Support Groups have called for free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful election.

The group said that the last minutes dissolution of the state executive of the party by the National Working Committee of party due to lots of ligation was good for the party in forthcoming election and should not deter the members but make it stronger.

In a press conference jointly organized by Oligbo and the Coalition of PDP Support Group led by Mr. Onyedikachi Kalu urged the aspirants to tow the line of peace in pursuing their agenda and should put the party first instead of their personal interest in order to win the November 6th governorship election.

The group appealed to the contestants to accept the result and outcome of the primary election in as much it followed due process with free, fair, credible and transparent process and support the winner to form a strong team to win the general election.

“It is therefore imperative to note that all our aspirants are eminently qualified for the post of the governor of the state which they are aspiring for because they are individual who are not just politicians but who has made their mark before their foray into the murky waters of Nigerian politics.

“Those who have contributed in their private capacity to the upliftment of the living standards of their communities in and out of the political fray. We therefore advice that the best from among the best should be chosen through a credible and transparent process.

“We therefore plead with all the aspirants to kindly tow the path of peace and encourage their teaming supporters to show maturity by putting behind them the string of violence, PDP must remain one and stronger even after the primary election.

“We commend our party stakeholders that have remained resolute in promoting peace and mutual understanding among members/aspirants, especially Chief Ike Oligbo who have continued to tour the entire state campaigning and preaching peace, oneness and mutual tolerance among aspirants and their supporters for the good and victory of PDP in Anambra state.

“We thank the National Working Committee of the party for dowsing growing tension on the modalities of the primary election by quickly and timely coming up with a statement and would be delegates for the primary election. This has in no small measure given a good direction for the primaries and will also save cost both on the party, delegates and the aspirants with controllable crowd.

“We plead with the delegates to see this task of electing a governorship candidate of the party as a responsibility that must be carried out satisfactory without bias. They should vote according to their conscience for a credible and acceptable candidates that will truly be seen as face of victory and unity for the party.

“We urged whoever emerges as the candidate of the party to see it as first victory for all and by all the PDP family while extending hands of fellowship to his co-aspirants for the United and stronger PDD in Anambra state. We also urge other aspirants to show a good spirit of sportsmanship by accepting whatever outcome of the primaries in good faith for in politics, there is always another chance” the group said.

