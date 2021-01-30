Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has declared that the upcoming governorship election in Anambra State was a golden opportunity for Ndigbo to return to national politics by embracing APC.

He said 51 years after the civil war , the preoccupation of Ndigbo should be how to seek justice, equity and fairness in a united Nigeria. Uzodinma who spoke when he led south east APC leaders on a reconciliation meeting to Anambra State argued that the shortest route to achieve justice in Nigeria was for the entire region to collapse into APC.

“It is obvious to me that we cannot get the justice we seek through isolationism or ethnic politics. The only way we can get what we seek is by being part of mainstream politics by belonging to APC”, he averred.

Uzodinma who is the chairman of APC reconciliation committee, regretted that Anambra had been long in opposition, thus denying the people what they ought to get from the centre.

He said there was need for Anambra State to return to APC in November this year as a prelude to getting all the five south east states to mainstream politics.

Said he” We need victory in Anambra State to reconnect Ndigbo to the national grid by returning them to the mainstream national politics where we can obtain the justice we seek”

According to him,” what Igbo seek in a united Nigeria is justice. Igbo need justice to provide a level playing ground for fairness and equity so that their talents and industry will flourish”

He noted that some notable Igbo including Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and Dr Alex Ekwueme fought for the the integration of Ndigbo to mainstream politics through alliances and NPN.

Uzodinma regretted that some elites in the state had allowed disunity to deprive them of victory in the past.

He urged them to forget their differences and work in concert to ensure victory for APC in the November election.

He also charged them to participate actively in the registration process of the party so as to strengthen the mechanism for victory.

“I therefore plead with all aggrieved parties to sheath your swords. Our eyes should be trained on winning Anambra for APC and return it to the centre for the benefit of the state and Ndigbo generally”, he submitted.