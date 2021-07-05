The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Valentine Ozigbo was at his home church, St Vincent Catholic Church, Amesi, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, to celebrate his victory at the PDP primary election.

Mr Ozigbo emerged as the PDP candidate after securing a majority of the votes at the PDP primary election held at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka, on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Addressing the congregation at the thanksgiving service in his honour, Ozigbo expressed his gratitude to God for making his victory at the primary election possible.

Ozigbo, who is the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, said the choice of St. Vincent, Amesi, for the thanksgiving was symbolic as it is the place where everything began for him.

“St. Vincent, Amesi is my home church. This is where I grew spiritually and learnt the importance of love, empathy, and the power of community. It is only natural that I come back to give thanks in this place where it all began,” Ozigbo said.

“I want to extend my appreciation to the good people of Amesi who have been instrumental in whatever successes we have achieved.

“As we celebrate my victory at the primary election, I want to reiterate my promise to God and the people of Anambra that our dear state will experience remarkable progress if given the mandate to serve our people.

“I want to assure you that with God in our side, we will emerge victorious at the November poll, and you will be proud that your son is the best governor Anambra has ever had,” Ozigbo added.

Officiating was Rev Fr Chris Ezeonyemalu, whose sermon was on the topic ‘Faith and Works’. He said that Ozigbo’s victory was an example of how faith can bring dreams to reality.

Rev Fr Ezeonyemalu led the congregation in prayers for Valentine Ozigbo, asking God to ensure his victory at the general election.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.