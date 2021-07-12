From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

An activist, Kennedy Iyere, has described the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 election in Anambra State, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, as the most suitable candidate to occupy Anambra Government House after Governor Willie Obiano.

Ozigbo, who is the immediate past President and Group CEO of TRANSCORP Plc, was elected the candidate of the PDP at a primary election held recently at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka, the state capital.

Iyere, who is also the Convener of Civil Society Committee for Anambra Election Security (CISCAES), said that Ozigbo’s ascendency to power as governor would greatly help to strengthen the existing unity in the South East and also bring more developments to the region considering his contacts and reach.

He further described the PDP’s candidate as someone who has the capacity to build bridges of peace across the South East and also one who can take the South East to the northern part of the country, the South West and South-South.

The activist said that the massive achievements recorded by Ozigbo while he served at TRANSCORP were sound evidence that he possesses the magic wand to transform the state if elected governor on November 6 this year.

He maintained that Ozigbo has the capacity to deliver good governance, promote peace and progress and as well bring development and stability to the South East geopolitical zone.

