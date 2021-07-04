Ahead of the November 6 Anambra governorship election, more people have thrown their weight behind Valentine Ozigbo, the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Ozigbo received his certificate of return on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the PDP headquarters in Wadata House, Abuja, after emerging as the party’s candidate at the primary election held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka.

Following the receipt of his certificate, Ozigbo also paid a courtesy visit to the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. The closed-door meeting dwelt on ideas and strategies to win the governorship poll.

Ozigbo also met other prominent aspirants in the just-concluded primary, including Senator Uche Ekwunife, Senator Stella Oduah, Chief Osita Chidoka, a former aviation minister, among others.

“In the past few years, the PDP has shown readiness to evolve and be more democratic. This new direction is evident by the goodwill my candidacy has received since my emergence on Saturday. I have started the process of ensuring that every stakeholder is on the same page as we approach the November election,” Ozigbo remarked.

