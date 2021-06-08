By Sunday Ani

One of the frontrunners in the November 6 Anambra State governorship race on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, has rounded off his three-day town hall meetings with over 2,000 party delegates from all the 326 wards in the state.

The ‘mother of all town hall meetings’ came to a colourful end on Friday, June 4, 2021, when the business mogul and philanthropist had an extraordinary session with the 326 PDP ward youth leaders in Anambra at Emmaus House, Awka.

In his welcome speech, Ozigbo appreciated the party’s youth leaders for all their efforts to see that the PDP’s youth wing is running smoothly and properly coordinated.

Ozigbo, the founder of Valentine Chineto Ozigbo (VCO) Foundation, restated his commitment to empowering the youths, describing them as the hope and future of the world. He also used the opportunity to remind them of their essential role during elections.

“I consider today’s session as the most important because I’m sitting right here with the direct beneficiaries of every election.

“The success and longevity of every society depend hugely on how they manage their younger generations. It is, therefore, one of my most cherished moments, sitting and dialoguing our future together.

“My development initiatives are centred around the youths because I understand the fundamental role of the youths in the transition of a successful society.

“I understand that the best way we can get it right as a people is by reshaping our children’s future by giving them solid upbringing and empowerments today,” he said.

Ozigbo, who is the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, recounted his partnerships with the youths through talent hunt, business plan contests, skill acquisition programmes, and other youth empowerment initiatives. He acknowledged the enormous untapped youth potential in the state with disappointment and attributed the development to failed leadership.

“I have a special interest in the youths and have partnered with them in very productive ways. I have always used my position to attract opportunities that will benefit the youths.

“As the chairman of Feet ‘N’ Tricks International, I have organized the Nigerian and African Freestyle Football Championships, where thousands of sports-loving youths came together to show their talents. An Anambra boy, Blessed Ezeakabudu emerged as our first ever Nigerian champion.

“My youth development outreach also saw the birth of Mbem, Ogene and Oja competitions, a cultural fiesta that brings the youth together. Through this initiative, we were able to bring to the limelight unique young talents who did not have the platform to showcase what they can do before now.

“Since launching the VCO Foundation in 2014, I have also organized the Akalabo talent hunt and business plan competition to empower the youths of my home communities. The exceptional ones get seed funding and grants from our foundation and do so well in their chosen endeavours”, he said.