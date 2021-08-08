From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has appointed Senator Uche Ekwunife as the director general of its governorship campaign in the November 6, Anambra gubernatorial poll.

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, disclosed this, yesterday, in Abuja, after a reconciliation meeting with aggrieved aspirants in the last Anambra PDP governorship primary.

Ekwunife was the second runner-up at the governorship primary, which was won by Valentine Ozigbo.

The Adamawa governor told journalists in Abuja, that with the reconciliation of aggrieved aspirants, the coast is now clear for the PDP to win the November 6, governorship poll.

“We carried out the directives of our governors and reconciled all the aggrieved aspirants and it was unanimously agreed that Senator Uche Ekwunife be appointed the campaign Director and she is so appointed.

” With her appointment, the campaigns for PDP recapturing will soon kick off. All aspirants have been reconciled.

“Anambra state belongs to the PDP and this will be confirmed at the November 6 governorship election”, he said

Ekwunife, while accepting her appointment, restated her commitment to the PDP, and promised to work assiduously for the party’s victory.