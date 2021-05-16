From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi
One of the foremost Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants in the November 6 election gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, has declared that quality education, infrastructural development, industrial and agricultural revolution would be the centrepiece of his administration, if elected as governor.
He made the declaration, yesterday, at Amichi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the State during a familiarization engagement where over 2,000 supporters received him.
Ahead of the party’s primary election coming up soon, he appealed to his teeming supporters to join hands to work for the success of the PDP in the election, saying the party could
only win with a united front. He said: “My administration will build a transparent, interactive and digital open governance platform, where citizens of Anambra can track budgets and expenditures, submit issues for resolution, and make recommendations directly to the
governor’s desk.”
