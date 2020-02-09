The Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State Sir Ndubuisi Nwobu has appealed to the people of the state to support and vote for the party in 2021 governorship election to transform and change the narratives of bad governance in the state.

He said that the PDP will bring positive dividends to the state, if elected into power, adding that the party is determined to win the governorship election.

Nwobu who stated this at the weekend when a governorship aspirant Chief Vincent Oligbo visited the state executives of the party, assured that he would conduct free, fair and credible primary election where the party’s candidate would emerge for the main election.

“We are very pleased with the attitude and position of Chief Oligbo. He is not a politician who plays politics of bitternes. He believes that once things are done right he will win the primary election and if he doesn’t win, he will support any candidate that emerges from the primary in PDP.”

On the conduct of PDP primary election, he said; “Our plan to conduct free and fair primaries is not a difficult task. It is when you are planning on how to manipulate that is when you start having some challenges. Once you are focused that you want the primaries to be transparent, you won’t have any problems because as we speak today the total number of delegates that will participate in the primary is about 3300 delegates.

“As we speak today 2,180 delegates are already known. They are the wards executives, chairmen, deputy chairmen, secretaries, youth leaders and women leaders and then the local government and state executives of the party. So what is left now is the congresses to elect three ad hoc delegates and the totality of their number is not more than 990 delegates.

“So, the two-third of the delegates are ready known while one-third is left and I’m assuring Anambraians that we will conduct the primary with the support of national leadership that will be acceptable to every aspirants. PDP believes in transparency, equity and fairness”.

On the quality of candidate PDP needs now to challenge the ruling party in the state Nwobu said: “Even those who have already declared their intentions to run in PDP as at today all of them are men and women of great attributes.

“They posses what is required to change the bad narratives we are seeing now and transform the state for the better. All our aspirants have great potential that is required to take Anambra to the greater height.

“I’m appealing to Anambraians to give PDP a change come 2021, I am assuring them that if PDP is given a chance to come into governance, it will bring positive dividends to our people,” Nwobu assured.