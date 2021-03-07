From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that its governorship candidate for the November 6, Anambra State governorship poll will emerge on June 26.

The governorship primary to produce the PDP candidate will be preceded by ward congresses to elect 3-man Ad-hoc delegates on June 10 and 11.

The PDP stated this, on Sunday night, in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Austin Akonbundu.

According to the statement, collection of nomination and expression of interest forms expected to begin on March 10 and end on March 31.

Aspirants for the PDP governorship ticket are to pay N1million for Expression of Interest Form and N20million for Nomination Form.

However, female aspirants are to pay only N1million for the Expression of Interest Form, while they will get the nomination form for free of charge.

PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, told Daily Sun that this is part of efforts by the opposition party to encourage more women to contest for elective offices.