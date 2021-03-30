From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Ifedi Okwenna, has cautioned the party against imposing a candidate for the November 6 gubernatorial contest.

Okwenna said this is because imposition of candidate not augur well for the PDP in the forthcoming governorship.

He stated this, on Monday, after obtaining his expression of interest and nomination forms at the PDP National Secretariat, in Abuja.

The governorship hopeful, who was the Commissioner of Environment under former Governor Peter Obi, said if elected, he would give Anambra value for money.

According to him, “under Peter Obi, money was not our problem. You know what? We were transparent, prudent and accountable. Which I am going to imbibe totally even with some improvement, Anambra money must work for the Anambra.”

Okwenna, while stating that he has 27 innovative plans , which includes building a new capital city, to improve the state, noted that as governor, he would explore alternative source of funding to execute his programmes.

“We have ideas for alternative funding sources. Why did Peter Obi leave 75 billion in the account and 150 million US dollar before he left? Because every international organization fund project in Anambra. We will return to that era.

“Because when we choose accountability and transparency in our dealings, international agencies will come back to Anambra state.

” I can leverage on Africa Development Bank for my agricultural projects and other funding sources for my ICT projects,” the aspirant stated.